Cleveland hosts Miami following Mitchell's 42-point showing

(AP) — Cleveland takes on the Miami Heat after Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 136-131 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers are 29-17 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat have gone 22-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.7 rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 9.8.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 5.3 more points per game (120.2) than the Cavaliers give up (114.9).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 130-116 on Nov. 13. Jarrett Allen scored 30 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 22.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 121.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (groin), Jaylon Tyson: out (toe), Jarrett Allen: out (knee).

Heat: None listed.