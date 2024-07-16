Watch Now
Columbus officer involved in police shooting in Milwaukee near but outside the RNC security zone

There is a large police presence near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the scene, indicating a fatality.
IMG_6489.jpg
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 16, 2024

One man has been killed by an out-of-town officer just blocks away from the RNC security perimeter on 14th and Vliet.

TMJ4 spoke to two people who said they witnessed the shooting, which happened Tuesday afternoon on July 16.

Watch TMJ4's live coverage here:

They told TMJ4 they saw a man walk across the street and said police followed him across the street and shot the man in the back.

Watch: Everything we know about a police shooting at 14th and Vliet so far:

Police shooting reported at 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Wednesday, according to The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sources tell TMJ4 that two men were fighting with knives at the scene and that the officer involved is from Columbus, Ohio.

14th and Vliet is near the secure zone of the Republican National Convention, but there is no reason to believe this incident is connected to events at the RNC, according to TMJ4.

The Fraternal Order of Police for the Columbus region shared a statement on X, saying "no officers have been injured."

We'll update this story as soon as we learn more.

