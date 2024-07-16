Columbus officer involved in police shooting in Milwaukee near but outside the RNC security zone

One man has been killed by an out-of-town officer just blocks away from the RNC security perimeter on 14th and Vliet.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the scene, indicating a fatality.

TMJ4 spoke to two people who said they witnessed the shooting, which happened Tuesday afternoon on July 16.

They told TMJ4 they saw a man walk across the street and said police followed him across the street and shot the man in the back.

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for Wednesday, according to The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sources tell TMJ4 that two men were fighting with knives at the scene and that the officer involved is from Columbus, Ohio.

14th and Vliet is near the secure zone of the Republican National Convention, but there is no reason to believe this incident is connected to events at the RNC, according to TMJ4.

The Fraternal Order of Police for the Columbus region shared a statement on X, saying "no officers have been injured."

President Brian Steel has released a statement about the officer involved shooting at the Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/qdLRDdaCQr — FOP Capital City Lodge 9 (@capcityfop) July 16, 2024

We'll update this story as soon as we learn more.

