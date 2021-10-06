Court: Giant e-school cannot appeal Ohio board's $60M order

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the state school board’s order requiring a giant, now-defunct online charter school to repay $60 million over inflated enrollment figures is final and cannot be appealed.

The court delivered in a 4-3 decision what may be a merely symbolic blow to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow in its yearslong legal fight against the monetary sanction.

It was once one of the country’s largest virtual charter schools.

It was shuttered in 2018, and the special master overseeing the unwinding of its assets said recovering enough to make any substantial distribution would be“optimistic.”