CrossCountry Mortgage donates $100K to high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Max Soviak in his memory

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-based CrossCountry Mortgage announced a $100,000 donation in memory of fallen Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, who was killed in a bombing while serving in Afghanistan in August.

The company is donating $100,000 to Edison High School in Milan, Ohio—the school Soviak graduated from in 2017.

Soviak grew up in Berlin Heights, Ohio, and was a member of the Edison Chargers football, wrestling and track teams. He joined the Navy after graduating in 2017.

He died on Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. He was one of 13 service members killed in the airport bombing. Soviak was on a mission to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan before the Taliban took control. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Corpsman warfare badge and his rank was advanced to U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

CrossCountry Mortgage announced the donation during the Cleveland Browns game against the Detroit Lions, which featured a "Salute to Service" special theme to honor military members, veterans and their families.

During the game, Soviak's family and around 50 current and former members of the Edison Chargers football program were in attendance to watch the game and the ceremony honoring Soviak.

CCM Chief Brand Officer Laura Soave presented a $100,000 check to Max's father Kip Soviak and Edison High School Football Coach Jim Hall. The donation will be used to support the school's athletic facilities in Max Soviak's honor.

“We hope today’s ceremony and our donation to Edison High School will call attention to Max and the many other brave young citizens of Northern Ohio who each year join the military to help preserve our freedom and protect the safety of others around the world,” said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ronald Leonhardt Jr. “Max grew up in Ohio, he attended school here and he was a cherished family member, friend, neighbor, teammate and leader. We are proud to celebrate his life and honor the sacrifice he made for all of us.”

