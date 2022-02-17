Watch
Dad sentenced in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

Posted at 9:03 PM, Feb 16, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Jacob Cisneros learned his fate Wednesday.

He was convicted earlier this month of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstruction.

He and his wife were investigated 2019, when cold-case detectives had submitted DNA samples to a private forensic genealogy company from a deceased baby boy.

The couple was then arrested in February 2020 on charges accusing them of leaving the body of their infant son in a car in 2017.

Jenna Cisneros pleaded no contest in August 2020 and is now serving a 25-year state prison sentence.

