Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Dem opposition nixes GOP fix for Ohio redistricting glitch

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Virus Outbreak 2020 Census Redistricting
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 21:03:52-04

COLUMBUS — Republican legislative leaders in Ohio have scrapped plans for a fast-moving constitutional amendment that would have allowed deadlines for making state political maps to be extended because of pandemic-related delays in the 2020 census.

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman said action would have been required by Wednesday, but a lack of support from Democratic leaders in the Senate and House made the strategy unworkable.

Senate Democratic Leader Kenny Yuko and House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes have said they would prefer to go directly to the Ohio Supreme Court to ask for an extension.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.