Dem opposition nixes GOP fix for Ohio redistricting glitch

COLUMBUS — Republican legislative leaders in Ohio have scrapped plans for a fast-moving constitutional amendment that would have allowed deadlines for making state political maps to be extended because of pandemic-related delays in the 2020 census.

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman said action would have been required by Wednesday, but a lack of support from Democratic leaders in the Senate and House made the strategy unworkable.

Senate Democratic Leader Kenny Yuko and House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes have said they would prefer to go directly to the Ohio Supreme Court to ask for an extension.