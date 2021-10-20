Watch
Deputies shoot man accused of fatally stabbing 1, critically injuring another

Posted at 9:07 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 21:07:45-04

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man stabbed two people at a travel plaza along the Ohio Turnpike on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Erie Islands Service Plaza in Sandusky County.

When troopers arrived, they found two people who had been stabbed.

One of the stabbing victims died at the scene. The second was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the man allegedly involved in the stabbing refused to put down the knife after several orders from law enforcement.

Troopers said the man allegedly charged at a Sandusky County Sheriff’s deputy.

The state patrol said, “less lethal munitions were used, but unsuccessful” and then, the deputy shot the suspect.

The man was flown to the hospital in unknown condition.

