Diaz leads Rays against the Guardians after 5-hit outing

(AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians after Yandy Diaz had five hits on Wednesday in a 9-4 win over the Mariners.

Tampa Bay has a 70-69 record overall and a 37-33 record in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Cleveland is 69-69 overall and 34-36 in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero has 25 doubles and 40 home runs for the Rays. Diaz is 18 for 37 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Guardians. Brayan Rocchio is 10 for 35 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)