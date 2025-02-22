Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley power East-leading Cavaliers to 142-105 blowout of Knicks

(AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Evan Mobley added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers bullied the New York Knicks from the start Friday night, winning 142-105 in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Only the Cavs looked elite, winning their sixth straight and improving the NBA's best record to 46-10. Cleveland has won 34 games by double digits.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and Karl-Anthony Towns 23 for the Knicks, who beat Chicago in overtime on Thursday in their first game back from the All-Star break.

New York couldn't use a back-to-back as any excuse as the Cavs won in Brooklyn a night earlier. It was the Knicks' most-lopsided loss this season.

Cleveland got a scare in the first half when All-Star guard Darius Garland hit his head on the floor while taking an awkward fall. Garland, who missed significant time last season with a broken jaw, stayed in the game.

The Cavs played most of the second half without center Jarrett Allen, who injured his right hand. X-rays were negative. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Allen will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York was without versatile swingman Josh Hart, who missed his second straight game with a sore right knee.

Cavaliers: Dean Wade's return from injury makes Cleveland as healthy as it has been in months. Wade gives Atkinson defensive depth and versatility.

Key moment

Mitchell went on a tear late in the first half, dropping three 3-pointers in final 1:43 as Cleveland opened a 27-point halftime lead.

Key stat

Mitchell loves facing the Knicks. He came in averaging 30.7 points. 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his previous nine regular-season games against them.

Up next

It's a big weekend for both teams as the Knicks are in Boston on Sunday. The Cavs host the top-scoring Memphis Grizzlies that night.

