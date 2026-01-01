Donovan Mitchell scores 34 points to propel Cavaliers to 129-113 victory over Suns

(AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points, Darius Garland added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Phoenix Suns 129-113 on Wednesday to snap their four-game winning streak.

It was Mitchell's 18th 30-point game this season, third-most in the league, after he had only 10 points in Monday night's win at San Antonio. The All-Star guard — fourth in the league in scoring at 29.7 points per game — was 10 of 18 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and also had 10 rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes.

Jaylon Tyson had 18 points and Sam Merrill added 16. Evan Mobley (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (16 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles.

Cleveland has won two straight and improved to 19-16 after going 7-7 in December.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, including 20 in the third quarter as the Suns rallied from a 67-54 halftime deficit to get within two late in the quarter. Dillon Brooks had 20 points, all in the first half, and Collin Gillespie added 17.

After Phoenix got within 91-89 on a pair of free throws by Jordan Goodwin, the Cavaliers regained control with a 24-5 run as Mitchell scored eight points and Tyson added six. Cleveland was 10 of 13 from the field while Phoenix went 2 of 10.

Cleveland's largest lead was 24 points at 125-101 with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix had an 8-5 lead before the Cavaliers scored 16 straight points, including four straight 3-pointers.

The Suns go into 2026 with a 19-14 record after going 7-5 in December.

Up next

Suns: Host the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Cavaliers: Host the Denver Nuggets on Friday.