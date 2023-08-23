Driver charged with vehicular homicide for bus crash that killed student in Clark County

A 35-year-old man from Springfield Township is facing a felony charge for allegedly causing a Clark County school bus crash that killed a student and injured nearly two dozen others.

The suspect is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday around 8:16 a.m. on State Route 41 near Lawrenceville Road in German Township.

OSHP said that the bus, a 2016 International from the Northwestern Local School District, was heading west on SR 41 when it was hit by a 2010 Honda Odyssey heading east on the same road. The crash happened when the minivan went left of center and collided with the bus.

The crash resulted in 22 students sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and the death of one student, whose name has not been released.

The bus driver also sustained minor injuries in the crash. The minivan's driver and his 37-year-old passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The minivan's driver was taken into custody following his release and transported to the Clark County Jail.

It's unclear what caused the van driver to drive left of center. The matter remains under investigation.

