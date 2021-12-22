Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Father of kidnapped missionaries is grateful they're free

items.[0].image.alt
Odelyn Joseph/AP
Workers ride out of the gate of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The religious group based in Ohio said that three more hostages were released on Sunday, while another 12 remain abducted in Haiti. The group provided no further details. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries
Posted at 10:03 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:03:57-05

HART, Mich. — The father of four Christian missionaries from Michigan who escaped from kidnappers in Haiti is expressing gratitude and says they're in good shape.

Two more family members were also kidnapped but were released a few weeks ago.

They're associated with Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, about 190 miles northwest of Detroit.

A church elder, Ron Marks, read a statement from Ray Noecker, whose wife, Cheryl, and five of their children were kidnapped in October.

They were in Haiti on behalf of Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

Seventeen people were abducted on Oct. 16, shortly after visiting an orphanage.

Five were eventually released, leaving the 12 who escaped.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?