Fritz vs Ferguson: Cincinnati Zoo narrows down name for Fiona's little brother

CINCINNATI — The hippo team at the Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down 90,000 possible names for Bibi's new baby to just two; Fiona's little brother will either be named Fritz or Ferguson.

The zoo said it will make the hippo team's final decision Monday, Aug. 15.

Thanks for the great name suggestions! The Hippo Team had the tough task of narrowing down 90,000 names & have chosen Fritz & Ferguson as their favorites. Both sound great with Fiona! Which do you like best? We'll announce the team’s final decision on 8/15 https://t.co/6W0rIvYnAj pic.twitter.com/pXQg2BcRw8 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 11, 2022

The baby was born last week but the zoo made the big gender reveal Monday.

Zoo officials said the new baby looks huge compared to its first baby hippo star, Fiona. Keepers estimated that the newborn weighs about 60 pounds.

"Fiona only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn't able to stand on her own," said Gorsuch.

The baby's estimated due date was set for Aug. 15, but caretakers said a hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after that estimation.

Zoo officials said Bibi and her newborn will be kept separated from 5-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker so that mom and baby have plenty of time to bond.

Hippo keepers shared this adorable video of Bibi and her new calf and said "It looks like Fiona's world-famous ear wiggles run in the family."

Bibi wiggling her ears

The baby boy still isn't visible to the public yet, but zoo members have access to cameras in the outdoor habitat and can watch all the action happening at Hippo Cove live from 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE

Fiona celebrates fifth birthday with virtual party and fundraiser

Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Fiona the hippo captures hearts again as she catches rain in her mouth for hours