CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all United States and state of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on July 9, 2022.

The flags are lowered in remembrance of the 6 people killed and the more than 30 people wounded at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Authorities said the gunman shot more than 70 rounds into the crowd at random on Monday.

Children are among the wounded, but no child has died, authorities said.

Investigators believe the 21-year-old alleged shooter spent weeks pre-planning the attack.

