Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio politicians, groups issue statements on Colin Powell's death

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other political figures reacted to the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell who his family said died Monday from COVID-19 complications.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated," the family said in a statement. "We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared the statement below following Powell’s death:

Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell. A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Colin Powell also served our nation as the first African-American Secretary of State, traveling the world as America’s top diplomat.



Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character.



Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.

—

The retired four-star general participated in the 2010 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony, according to the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

Retired four-star general Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has passed away from COVID-19. The retired four-star general participated in our 2010 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony. Colin Powell was 84. #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/VHhh6Ag6qX — OH Dpt Veterans Svcs (@OhioVets) October 18, 2021

——

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said he had the honor of working with Powell during his time in the George W. Bush Administration.

My full statement on the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell:



#ColinPowell pic.twitter.com/6WxBsOEM6h — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) October 18, 2021

News 5 will continue to update this story as more statements about Powell's death are released.

RELATED: Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, dies of COVID-19

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.