Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags at half-staff to honor Ohio marine killed during NATO drill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order Friday that all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds to honor Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, an Ohio Marine killed during a NATO drill in Norway on March 18.

The order extends throughout Guernsey County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower.

Flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of Speedy's funeral, which is being held on April 9.

DeWine added in the order that all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly their flags at half-staff at their own discretion during the time of the order.

Speedy, who is from Cambridge, Ohio, was aboard an Osprey aircraft when it crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise. He and three other Marines—Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Massachusetts and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky—were killed in the crash.

The Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were participating in a NATO exercise called Cold Response in an MV-22B Osprey — a helicopter-style military aircraft.

