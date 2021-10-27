Group defends work in Haiti of 17 abducted missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious organization whose 17 missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti almost a week ago is defending its work in dangerous places.

Tuesday's statement from Christian Aid Ministries comes as U.S. and Haitian authorities keep working to secure the release of the 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old.

They were kidnapped Oct. 16 near the capital of Port-au-Prince.

U.S. officials have reiterated the government issued a warning in August about the risk of kidnapping for ransom in Haiti.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that abducted the 16 Americans and one Canadian recently threatened to kill the group if his demands are not met.