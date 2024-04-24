Watch Now
Guardians try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Josh Naylor
Nick Cammett/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs out a three-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 24, 2024
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Boston Red Sox.

Cleveland has a 17-6 record overall and a 7-3 record in home games. The Guardians have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

Boston has a 13-11 record overall and a 10-4 record on the road. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .227, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has five doubles and six home runs for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with seven home runs while slugging .712. Triston Casas is 7-for-33 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (bone bruise), Tyler O'Neill: 7-Day IL (head), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

