Have an 'Ohio Gold' license plate? Time to kick it to the curb.

CLEVELAND — If you have the "Ohio Gold" license plate on your car, it’s time to kick it to the curb. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles sent letters to Ohioans in recent weeks stating that the license plates “have well exceeded their useful life as the numbers and letters on most plates have degraded to the point that they are difficult to read," according to a spokesperson for the Ohio BMV.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety follows the guidance from The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators that states that because license plates lost significant reflectivity within 10 years, a required rolling or full replacement cycle not to exceed 10 years is recommended.

The plates were first issued in 1996, and since then, have been potentially affected by 25 years of humidity, rain, snow and corrosive road salt.

The Ohio BMV said all holders of the Ohio license plate will be required to get a new plate at their next renewal date. A customer who had an "Ohio Gold" plate can’t renew their vehicle registration without doing so.

Holders of Ohio Gold plates whose vehicle registration renewal expires on or after Jan. 1, 2022, must renew and obtain new plates at whatever their next regularly scheduled renewal date is, not on Jan. 1.

"The process of recalling the "Ohio Gold" plates does not require any additional interaction with the BMV for the customer," the BMV spokesperson said.

The holder would simply obtain the new plates when they go to renew their annual registration.

A spokesperson for the Ohio BMV said the Ohio Gold plate recall is separate from the new plate design, as gold plate holders received the notification letter on Dec. 29.

The gold plates were issued under Gov. John Kasich. Approximately 235,741 out of 15,311,459 of the plates currently on the road are Ohio Gold plates.

