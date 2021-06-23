Watch
High court: Armed Ohio school employees require training

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:41:15-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that school districts must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.

At issue was a policy adopted by Madison Local Schools in Butler County in southwestern Ohio. The district voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy.

A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training. The state high court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that armed school employees must undergo an approved basic peace-officer-training program or have 20 years experience as a police officer.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

