Homicide probe opened in death of missing imam found in van

Posted at 3:03 PM, Dec 26, 2021
COLUMBUS — Police in Ohio have confirmed that a body found last week inside a van at the wooded lot of a Columbus business was that of a missing imam, and the case has been classified a homicide.

Columbus police on Sunday identified the deceased as 48-year-old Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the city’s northeast side.

Community members said the imam had been missing since Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and haven’t released any information on a possible motive.

The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and its national headquarters on Friday announced a $10,000 reward.

