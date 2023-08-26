Watch Now
How to watch the Little League World Series

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Needville, Texas, catcher DJ Jablonski, left, and starting pitcher Easton Benge (8) celebrate after getting the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a baseball game against Seattle at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 26, 2023
Looking for the Little League World Series? Game 36, the United States Championship, will air on sub-channel 5.2 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Texas will play California on Saturday for a bid to represent the United States in the Little League World Series title game on Sunday.

Texas is the lone undefeated team from the U.S. bracket, but its games have been tight. It took the team from Needville, Texas, nine innings to defeat Washington 1-0 on Wednesday — its third game decided by two runs or fewer.

Texas also defeated Pennsylvania 2-1 in the opening round, beat North Dakota 6-2 and won 3-1 against its U.S. championship opponent, California, before knocking off Washington from the winner’s bracket. Despite falling to Texas in its second game, California has won its last three games.

