Judge blocks Ohio abortion rules that clinics call harmful

COLUMBUS — An Ohio judge has blocked preemptive enforcement of a law imposing additional operating requirements on consulting physicians at abortion clinics.

Abortion providers say those restrictions threaten two of the state’s last clinics.

Hamilton County Judge Alison Hatheway ruled Wednesday that the Ohio Department of Health may not enforce the law before it takes effect March 23.

Arguments on blocking it longer are scheduled for March 16.

The ACLU and two southwest Ohio clinics argue compliance would be onerous.

The bill’s stated goal was to impose criminal penalties in cases where abortion attempts are unsuccessful, but it precluded doctors affiliated with public medical schools from serving as clinics’ required back-up.