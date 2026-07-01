Kroger to buy Giant Eagle

On Wednesday morning, Kroger announced that it will purchase Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion.

Giant Eagle currently has 197 supermarkets.

The decision was voted on unanimously by Kroger's Board of Directors.

"Giant Eagle is a well-run, high-quality regional grocer with a strong reputation for fresh products, pharmacy, private label and customer loyalty," said Greg Foran, Chief Executive Officer at Kroger. "We evaluated the opportunity carefully, and the strategic fit is clear. Giant Eagle expands our reach into attractive adjacent markets, allowing us to do what we do best: Run outstanding stores, deliver fresh foods and convenient meal solutions at affordable prices, and take care of our customers and associates every single day."

"Today's announcement marks an exciting next chapter for our Team Members, customers, vendors and community partners," said Bill Artman, Chief Executive Officer at Giant Eagle. "Together with Kroger, we will be well-positioned to advance our strategy and deliver better quality and service, better everyday value, and a better shopping experience for our customers, while providing greater growth opportunities for our dedicated Team Members."

According to a press release, the sale is expected to close in 2027.

