Kwan drives in go-ahead run in 10th, makes sliding catch in bottom half as Guardians beat White Sox

Guardians White Sox Baseball
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a sacrifice fly during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Guardians White Sox Baseball
Posted

CHICAGO (AP) — Steven Kwan knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and made a sliding catch to help prevent a run from scoring in the bottom of the inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Sunday.

Kwan's fly off Brandon Eisert (2-2) scored automatic runner Angel Martínez. Kwan covered a lot of ground in left field and made a catch just inside the foul line on a fly ball by Mike Tauchman leading off the 10th.

Kyle Manzardo hit his 15th homer — a three-run shot off Aaron Civale, the player he was traded for in June — to cap a four-run sixth and give Cleveland a 4-3 lead. Brayan Rocchio doubled with one out and scored on a force out by José Ramírez for the first run.

Austin Slater hit his fourth home run, a leadoff shot off Joey Cantillo in the fourth, to put the White Sox ahead 1-0. Michael A. Taylor's sac fly and Slater's RBI single extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth.

Andrew Benintendi hit his 11th home run, a solo shot off Cantillo, to tie it at 4 in the sixth.

Kwan drew a walk in the eighth off Grant Taylor, took third on a single by Nolan Jones and scored on Ramírez's sac fly for a 5-4 lead.

Edgar Quero doubled in the eighth and pinch-runner Will Robertson scored on Luis Robert Jr.'s two-out double to tie it 5-all.

Cantillo allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Closer Emmanuel Clase (5-2) didn't allow a hit in the final two innings as Cleveland won three of four in the series.

Key moment

Civale allowed only a bunt single by Rocchio through the first five innings before two hits and two walks led to the four-run sixth.

Key stat

The all-time series between the AL Central rivals is even at 1,130-1,130, with 17 ties.

Up next

After the All-Star break, the Guardians host the Athletics and Chicago is at Pittsburgh, both on Friday.

