Kwan has 4 hits, 4 RBIs as Guardians win 6-1 to send White Sox to their 8th straight loss

(AP) — Steven Kwan had a homer and three singles and drove in four runs to help the Cleveland Guardians complete a three-game sweep and hand the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-1 victory on Thursday.

Kwan singled leading off the first and scored on Kyle Manzardo's fourth home run of the season for a 2-1 lead, and the Guardians never trailed again. The White Sox are winless in April.

Brayan Rocchio doubled leading off the third and Kwan hit his second home run on the next pitch for a 4-1 lead. Kwan added run-scoring singles his next two times up to go 4 for 5.

Gavin Williams (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks, striking out seven in five innings. Jakob Junis and Joey Cantillo both pitched two scoreless innings.

Jonathan Cannon (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in the loss, pitching 5 1/3 innings in his third start.

A rough month got worse when the White Sox put Korey Lee (left ankle) and Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list before the game. Andrew Benintendi was put on the 10-day IL on Wednesday.

Key moment

Manzardo’s home run came after a shaky first inning from Williams, who settled down after giving up a single and a walk before throwing two wild pitches in falling behind 1-0.

Key stat

The Guardians beat Chicago 1-0 and 3-2 in the first two games despite having just three hits in each — something they hadn’t done since 1901 in back-to-back victories. The Rockies were the last to do it — 30 years ago.

Up next

Tanner Bibee (1-1, 6.52 ERA) starts for the Guardians on Friday in the first of three games against the visiting Royals. Davis Martin (0-1, 5.73) starts as the White Sox begin a six-game homestand on Friday with the first of three against the Red Sox.

