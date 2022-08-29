Watch Now
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

Ahn Young-joon/AP
FILE - People visit LG Energy Solution Ltd's booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea on June 9, 2021. Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 29, 2022
TOKYO  — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market.

They say the plant’s U.S. site is still undecided.

Construction is to begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025.

The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

They say the plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America, including the company’s Acura luxury brand.

