Local K-9 crisis teams headed to Texas to provide support to community after school shooting

CLEVELAND — Two crisis K-9s from the local chapter of the Crisis Response Canines organization departed from Cleveland Hopkins Thursday to join others in Texas to provide support to individuals, families and the community affected by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“We have certifications to be able to provide support...ultimately people need to start to recover. We are the catalyst to hopefully make a difference and start these people on a road to recovery," said Shirley Graziano, who works with the Ohio-based K-9 team.

She along with the certified K-9 teams have provided support to many communities across the country after crisis events including the mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store this month and the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

K-9 teams are experienced in psychological first aid and certified to work effectively in crisis environments supporting anyone affected by mass shootings, large-scale accidents, violence, abuse, tragic death, suicides, terrorism, natural disasters

