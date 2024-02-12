Man arraigned for murder of girlfriend missing since 2017, given $1 million bond

NORWALK, Ohio — The man arrested last week in connection with the disappearance of a Huron County woman in 2017 was arraigned in court Monday on murder and other charges and given a bond of $1 million.

Frederick Reer, 40, was also ordered to have no contact with the family of Amanda Dean, his former girlfriend who has been missing since July 2017. Reer is scheduled to be back in court on March 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

Reer was indicted last week on charges of murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: Boyfriend indicted for murder, other charges in connection to 2017 missing Huron Co. woman case

Dean, 36 at the time, was last heard from on July 11, 2017, in a text to her sister. Dean had sent a text to her about a plan to leave Reer, her live-in boyfriend.

Her family filed a missing persons report after not hearing from Dean; however, it was canceled a day later because Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin told the family she was "in a safe house."

In late 2022, the family demanded answers from Corbin, and the case was reopened.

RELATED: Sheriff's office opens investigation after family of woman missing 5 years demands answers

In November of 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home outside a small Huron County town in connection to the case.

RELATED: Ohio BCI executes search warrant in 2017 missing Huron Co. woman case reopened after News 5 inquiries

Reer was arrested Friday following his indictment and transported to the Huron County jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.