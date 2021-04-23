Watch
Man pleads guilty in fatal shootings of 8 from Ohio family

Robert McGraw/AP
Edward "Jake" Wagner is arraigned at the Pike County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. The first of four family members charged with the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the potential death penalty case. Wagner acknowledged the 23 counts against him but said little else. He is being held without bond. (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 22, 2021
A man has pleaded guilty in the murders of his child's mother and seven other members of her family in southern Ohio.

Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 counts in Pike County court on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of when the shootings were discovered.

The deal spares him from a potential death penalty.

He agreed to cooperate in the cases against his parents and brother, who also are charged in the Rhoden family slayings.

Wagner wasn't immediately sentenced, but his lawyers acknowledged in court that the plea means he will die in prison.

They said he understands that.

