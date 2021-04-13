Man shot by police, hospital security in emergency room

COLUMBUS — A man died after he was shot by police and hospital security officers following an altercation in an Ohio hospital emergency room, authorities said Monday.

The shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus happened Monday morning after Westerville officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car and then followed medics to the hospital.

Westerville police, Columbus police and the hospital said in a joint statement the man was found to have active felony warrants through Columbus police.

Westerville police then initiated a transfer of custody, but during that transfer “an altercation ensued” at about 2:15 p.m. Monday “which resulted in the discharge of firearms” from the Columbus Division of Police and St. Ann’s security officers, according to the statement.

Emergency room staff immediately tried to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured, officials said. An additional firearm was recovered at the scene, the statement said.

Police said earlier that the man had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants out of Franklin County, Ohio.

The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

