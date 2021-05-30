Names of Ohio residents killed in small plane crash released

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in southern Ohio last week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 64-year-old David James and 62-year-old Lori James died when their plane crashed into a wooded area on a Scioto County hillside Friday morning.

The Bellefontaine residents were in a single-engine 2015 LancAir Evolution, which troopers described as an experimental aircraft.

The company website said the planes are sold as kits.

The director of the county's emergency management association, Larry Mullins, told the Portsmouth Daily Times that the plane originated from Bellefontaine and was headed to Charleston, South Carolina.