New commemorative stamp lets you support Ohio's wildlife

There's a new stamp you can buy that will support Ohio's Wildlife Diversity Fund.

It's called the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp.

The stamp costs $15, and 14 of those dollars go to support habitat restoration, wildlife and habitat research projects, and the creation of wildlife educational materials.

When you buy a stamp, you'll also receive a commemorative card.

You can buy the stamp online through the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System. CLICK HERE for more information. You can also buy the stamp at any place where you buy a hunting or fishing license. After purchasing the stamp, you'll receive it in the mail in 4 to 6 weeks.

You can also buy the stamp through mail order. CLICK HERE for the form.