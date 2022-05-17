Northeast Ohio breweries participating in special 'From the Heart' brew to help the craft beer industry

CLEVELAND — Breweries across the state, including in Northeast Ohio, are celebrating American Craft Beer Week, May 16-22, with the second edition of a statewide collaboration brew called From the Heart Vol. 2.

From the Heart Vol. 2 was produced as a fundraising beer to benefit the Ohio Craft Brewer’s Association and its work to "promote, preserve, diversify and unify the state’s craft beer industry."

The special beer has started to become available at participating breweries, some of which will also offer a limited edition From the Heart pint glasses, while supplies last.

Participating breweries in the Greater Cleveland area are:



Avon Brewing Company in Avon

Broadview Brewing Company in Broadview Heights

Collision Bend Brewing Company in Cleveland

Ghost Tree Brewing in Amherst

Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland

Hope Brothers Brewing in North Ridgeville

Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City

Saucy Brew Works in Pinecrest

Schnitz Ale Brewery

ZZ’s Big Top in Avon

Find the complete list, including participating breweries in the Akron and Canton area, here.

Brewers from two breweries in Columbus collaborated on the hazy IPA recipe using donated ingredients.

The nearly 80 participating breweries are given the freedom to put their own spins on the beer using additional ingredients or a different brewing process. This will allow drinkers to compare and contrast versions from different breweries.

The Ohio Craft Brewer's Association. From the Heart Vol. 2.

Last year was the inaugural year of the From the Heart fundraising event. The Ohio Craft Brewer’s Association said it helped raise money during a time in the pandemic that forced them to cancel eight events, which impacted the nonprofit’s operating budget.

"In the face of two years of mounting challenges and uncertainty, Ohio's breweries have shown remarkable resilience," said Ohio Craft Brewers Association Executive Director Mary MacDonald in a news release. "Our job is to support them in any way that we can. We're so grateful that they are showing that support right back to us with From the Heart."

RELATED: Northeast Ohio breweries celebrate wins at the prestigious World Beer Cup

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.