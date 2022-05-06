Northeast Ohio breweries celebrate wins at the prestigious World Beer Cup

CLEVELAND — Ohio has proved once again it’s a destination to enjoy some of the best craft beer the country has to offer.

At the 2022 World Beer Cup awards ceremony held in Minneapolis Thursday, Ohio won a state-record total of 15 awards in this year’s contest.

"Often referred to as 'The Olympics of Beer Competitions,' the World Beer Cup is the most prestigious beer competition in the world," according to the World Beer Cup website.

In the last biennial competition held in 2018 because of the pandemic, Ohio earned a total of 10 awards.

Ohio breweries were up against stiff competition from not only breweries in the states but from around the world.

Three Ohio breweries returned to the World Beer Cup stage with awards in the 2022 contest, including a gold medal for Fat Head's Brewery's Goggle Fogger in the South German-style Hefeweizen category. Hoppin' Frog Brewery's Frogichlaus Swiss-style Celebration Lager and Fretboard Brewing's Crazy Train earned silver medals for each brewery.

"Our independent breweries continue to show that we're making some of the world's best beer right here in Ohio," said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association in a news release. "Exceptional beer is the foundation upon which our breweries are building up their communities, supporting jobs and contributing to local causes all over the state."

RELATED: Forbes names Cleveland America's next big craft beer destination

Wolf Ridge Brewing in Columbus, Big Ash Brewing in Cincinnati, HiHo Brewing in Cuyahoga Falls, Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood, Gemut Biergarten in Columbus, Inside the Five Brewing in Sylvania, Narrow Path Brewing in Loveland and Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake all took home World Beer Cup Awards for the first time.

2022 World Beer Cup award-winning Ohio craft beers:

Columbus Brewing Company (Columbus):

Crocodile Tongue – Gold award, Mixed-Culture Brett Beer

Lager – Bronze award, Contemporary American-Style Lager

MadTree Brewing (Cincinnnati):

Ziegler – Gold award, American-style Amber Lager

Legendary Lager – Silver award, Contemporary American-Style Lager

Fat Head's Brewery (Middleburg Heights):

Goggle Fogger – Gold award, South German-style Hefeweizen

Big Ash Brewing (Cincinnati):

Porter's Porter – Silver award, International Dark Lager

Fretboard Brewing (Blue Ash):

Crazy Train – Silver award, Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale

HiHO Brewing Co. (Cuyahoga Falls):

Touchdown Brown Ale – Silver award, American-Style Brown Ale

Hoppin' Frog Brewery (Akron):

Frogichlaus Swiss-style Celebration Lager – Silver award, German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock

Immigrant Son Brewery (Lakewood):

Common Ale – Silver award, English Mild or Bitter

Wolf's Ridge Brewing (Columbus):

Daybreak – Silver award, Coffee Beer

Gemut Biergarten (Columbus):

Woden's Hunt Dunkel – Bronze award, European Dark Lager

Inside the Five Brewing (Sylvania):

Megaphone – Bronze award, Irish-Style Red Ale

Narrow Path Brewing (Loveland):

Restless Seas – Bronze award, German-Style Sour Ale

Sibling Revelry Brewing (Westlake)

Red – Bronze award, Extra Special Bitter

RELATED: Immigrant Son Brewing owner has pint-half-full mentality as he navigates the hurdles of growing a business

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.