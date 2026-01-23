UPDATES: Winter storm moves out, brutal cold settles in

CLEVELAND — Cold air, dangerous wind chills and snow moved into Northeast Ohio as a winter storm hit our area over the weekend. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for Sunday has expired across most of our area, and an Extreme Cold Warning has been issued.

Watch the latest from Meteorologist Trent Magill:

Monday weather update

The Extreme Cold Warning has been issued from 7 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chills could be as low as 25 degrees below zero.

National Weather Service

Snow emergencies issued

Level 1:



Medina County

Portage County

Sandusky County

Summit County

Level 2



Ashland County

Cuyahoga County

Erie County

Huron County

Ottawa County

Lorain County

Richland County

Wayne County

RELATED: Erie, Huron counties issue Level 3 Snow Emergency

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland

What is a Snow Emergency?

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

News 5 Cleveland

Impacts



Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed on Monday. CLICK HERE to see the full list.

Water main breaks in Brunswick and Strongsville have left residents with little to no water, according to officials in both cities. More.

This weekend's winter storm made things difficult for first responders to do their jobs. Freezing temperatures slowed down Chardon firefighters as they battled a barn fire in Claridon Township.

The City of Akron has announced a 1-day delay for trash pickup. There will be no curbside service on Monday. Trash pickup will resume on Tuesday.

Summit County Juvenile Court closed on Monday

Portage County JFS has closed its offices on Monday.

Most Cuyahoga County buildings will be closed Monday, including the Board of Elections, the Cleveland Municipal Court and the Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court.

Rumpke Trash & Recycling will be closed on Monday. The company said rubbish/recycling will continue on a 1-day delay for the rest of the week.

Parma Municipal Court will be closed on Monday.

The Berea Municipal Court will be closed on Monday. All arraignments originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. have been rescheduled to Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m. All other court hearings scheduled at any other time will receive notice of a new date and time to appear, the court said.

Akron Municipal Court is closed on Monday. The court said interested parties are encouraged to check the Facebook page for more information.

Shaker Heights will not have trash collection on Monday. Monday’s route will be serviced on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday.

Shaker Heights Municipal Court is closed on Monday.

City of Warrensville Heights offices are closed on Monday. Set to resume on Tuesday.

Rocky River Municipal Court will be closed on Monday.

Lakewood Municipal Court will be closed on Monday.

Cleveland Heights Municipal Court will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.

Over the weekend:

Power of 5 Meteorologist Kyle Adams tracked the last heavy snow band moving through Northeast Ohio Sunday night.

WATCH:

Snow map

News 5 meteorologists forecasted snow totals for Northeast Ohio. This updated map, released Saturday, which incorporates additional available data, had slightly higher possible snow totals than the map released on Friday night. The further south you are, the more snow was expected.

News 5 Cleveland Posted on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

City of Cleveland update

Officials held a news conference on Friday afternoon to update the public on the city's winter preparedness plan for the winter storm.

WATCH:

Cleveland talks preparedness for upcoming winter storm

According to officials, the city planned to plow every road in Cleveland this weekend, but the main thoroughfares, dangerous intersections, hills, and areas around hospitals received priority.

Mayor Justin Bibb asked residents to have patience with the plows. Residents were asked to park in driveways whenever possible to make it easier for plows to reach every road.

Four recreation facilities will be utilized as warming centers:



Michael Zone Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

EJ Kovacic Recreation Center, 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Collinwood Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Zelma George Recreation Center, 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

The warming centers will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Anyone needing help regarding overnight shelters can call 211. Additionally, RTA may provide passes to anyone needing a ride to a shelter. For other city services, the city can be reached by dialing 311.

Parking Bans

Multiple cities have issued parking bans for the weekend. Check with your individual city to see if your area is affected.

Salt shortage

A salt shortage is affecting how cities across Northeast Ohio can treat their roads ahead of this weekend's winter storm. More.

WATCH:

Local cities impacted by salt shortage

RELATED: Communities across Northeast Ohio facing salt shortage

What it looks like out there

News 5 Cleveland

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland

You could almost ski on Cleveland's roads on Sunday

WATCH:

Temperatures will remain well below average at least into next week, and Power of 5 meteorologists are tracking a potential Sunday-into-Monday snowstorm.

Watches and Warnings

CLICK HERE to see the list of severe weather watches, warnings, and other weather alerts from the NWS that are currently active in our area.

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays caused by weather or crashes.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

Please stay safe! Do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos to 5pix@wews.com and email storm reports and information to newsdesk@wews.com.

You can also submit information to us via the form on our Contact Us page here. For files larger than 10 MB, please use a file-sharing service such as Dropbox or WeTransfer.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter