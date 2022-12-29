ODOT sending crew of 28 to western New York to help after deadly blizzard

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a crew of 28 ODOT employees to Western New York in a response to request for aid after the deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard there, according to a news release from the department.

The convoy is rolling out from Ashtabula and is set to be there for six days.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that a total of 27 storm-related deaths, in addition to seven fatalities in the city's suburbs. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in a region known for harsh winter weather.

RELATED: Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades

Temperatures in Western New York are rising, and Buffalo should see some relief from the deep freeze, but there are now flooding concerns as the massive amount of snow melts.

RELATED: With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces for possible flooding

News 5 sent a crew out to Ashtabula to cover the convoy heading out to New York — check back later today for the full story.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.