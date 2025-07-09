Ohio awards $310 million to US defense contractor for 4,000-worker advanced manufacturing facility

(AP) — Defense contractor Anduril Industries has been awarded a $310 million grant from Ohio's job creation office, as the company prepares to build a massive advanced manufacturing facility near Columbus.

JobsOhio, the state's job creation office, announced execution of the 30-year economic development agreement Wednesday.

The deal calls for Costa Mesa, California-based Anduril to create 4,008 new jobs and more than $530 million in new payroll and to make at least $910.5 million in capital investment within the next 10 years in order to receive the funds. It must then maintain those commitments over the ensuing two decades under the plan.

Anduril’s “Arsenal 1” will produce military drones and autonomous air vehicles. It is set to open in July 2026.

State and company officials initially announced the project in January. The 5 million-square-foot (464,515-square-meter) facility will be located on a 500-acre (202-hectare) site near Rickenbacker International Airport in rural Pickaway County, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

