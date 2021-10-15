Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Ohio city auditor resigns after tax mistake, delayed audit

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
File image of money.
Money
Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 22:05:01-04

COLUMBUS — The Marion city auditor has resigned after months of drama over his job performance, including a million-dollar mistake he made when paying the city’s taxes.

Republican Robert Landon submitted his resignation letter to Democratic Mayor Scott Schertzer on Thursday.

Landon cited his long recovery from COVID-19 as a factor as the city's fiscal disagreements escalated.

His office directed a $1.28 million tax payment to the wrong office earlier this year.

Landon also had been unable to reconcile the city’s books to state specifications.

That, in turn, has held up the city's required state audit, potentially jeopardizing $2.5 million in federal funding.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.