Ohio Congressman calls for National Guard in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — In an opinion piece, an Ohio Congressman called on the state's governor to deploy the Ohio National Guard to fight crime in Cleveland.

The essay, titled Bring the National Guard to Cleveland , appeared in The Washington Times, a conservative newspaper, on Monday.

U.S. Rep Max Miller (R-OH,District 7) wrote, "My constituents in the suburbs are afraid to go into the city. The Cleveland I grew up in is now unrecognizable."

"Families no longer feel safe walking down the street, and small businesses are being boarded up. Last year, an officer was killed in the line of duty by someone with a criminal history. Just this month, five people were shot after the Browns game in the Flats."

Miller cited federal crime data showing there were 6,100 violent crimes in Cleveland in 2023.

He also noted there were 46 homicides in the city during the first half of this year.

Miller's essay was published the same day President Trump announced he would deploy the National Guard in Memphis. It also comes over a month after Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington, D.C., to fight crime.

"We could always use help," Brian Kazy, Ward 16 councilman, said. "But National Guard help? Martial law? I don't think so."

The Ward 16 council member said Miller is "looking for headlines."

He noted the City of Cleveland is not in Miller's district.

"He's a suburbanite who represents some of the most affluent neighborhoods in the county and for him to stick his nose into Cleveland, where it doesn't belong, I was appalled by that," Kazy said.

Kazy said violent crimes, including homicides, have fallen in the city.

According to the city, there were 156 homicides in 2023, 114 in 2024, and 71 so far this year.

"The problem is that Cleveland is always going to be the big fish to fry, right?" he said. "I'm not saying that we're perfect. We're not flawless, but we're not living above our means when it comes to crime. And I believe that we've got it under control and we've got it handled and there's no need for the National Guard to be here."

Ohio Gov. DeWine's response

"We have a better... a more appropriate tool, and that is the assistance we can give through the highway patrol and other state agencies," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

During a news conference Wednesday, DeWine said he will continue to use the State Highway Patrol to help Cleveland fight crime, but not the Ohio National Guard.

"It's a different role," he said. "And that's why I'm not going to send in the National Guard to one of our cities in Ohio, just to go focus specifically on crime."

Mayor Bibb's response

News 5 Investigators requested an on-camera interview with Mayor Bibb Wednesday.

He refused to talk with us about Miller's op-ed and refused to talk with us about the shooting last week.

Instead, a spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"Historically, the City of Cleveland and the Department of Public Safety have collaborated with numerous law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels—through efforts such as Operation Clean Sweep, Operation 216, Operation TriDENT and many others. These partnerships yielded tangible results last summer, contributing to a 13% reduction in violent crime, a 37% decrease in murders, and the arrest of dozens of individuals involved in criminal activity.

Just last week, the U.S. Marshals announced yet another successful operation in Cleveland, partnering with our Division of Police and other law enforcement agencies with more than 130 violent fugitives arrested, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition seized, and numerous guns and drugs removed from our streets. These are the types of partnerships we need and will continue to advocate for from the federal level.

The National Guard is not a part of these conversations.

Through Mayor Bibb’s RISE Initiative, the City of Cleveland remains committed to strengthening partnerships, investing in cutting-edge technology, and expanding recruitment efforts to ensure our communities remain safe, vibrant, and welcoming for all."

