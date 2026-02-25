Ohio Department of Health says there was possible measles exposure at John Glenn International Airport

The Ohio Department of Health said visitors to the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus last week may have been exposed to measles.

Specifically, visitors to the airport on Feb. 18 between 6 and 9 p.m. may have been exposed. According to the ODH, the airport case involves international travel and isn't part of an outbreak.

Anyone who was at the airport on that date and time and is not vaccinated should watch for any signs or symptoms of measles between now and March 11. Anyone who thinks they are developing measles is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

According to ODH, symptoms "include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes. The rash usually lasts five to six days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body. Diarrhea and ear infections are common complications of measles. More severe complications may also occur."

ODH said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials to specifically identify individuals who may have been exposed.

So far this year, Ohio has reported nine measles cases. There were 45 cases across in 2025.

CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC on the measles and the vaccine.