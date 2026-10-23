Ohio drivers still waiting for relief in gas prices with tax suspension in effect

CLEVELAND — Ohio drivers are still feeling the pinch at the pump, even after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill suspending the state’s gas tax for 90 days in an effort to provide relief.

As gas prices fluctuate, frustration among drivers is growing. Some say they’re having to rework their budgets and cut back on everyday expenses just to keep their tanks full.

The gas tax suspension, which began Oct. 4, was intended to help ease the financial burden on drivers. But some say they haven’t noticed much of a difference.

AAA’s gas price tracker shows prices in the Cleveland, Lorain and Elyria areas dropped to $4.00 last week, down from $4.53 the previous month. However, prices have already climbed 12 cents this week to $4.12.

So, why aren’t drivers feeling more relief?

Lynda Lambert, a media spokesperson for AAA East Central, says suspending the gas tax doesn’t guarantee that prices at the pump will go down.

“It can, but you have to remember the tax suspension changes what's going on at the pump, but it doesn't ultimately change the cost of producing gasoline, and that includes those other factors we mentioned: the geopolitical conditions, crude oil, which is a global commodity,” Lambert said.

Lambert adds that competition among gas stations and existing fuel inventories can also play a role in fluctuating prices.

“Some gas stations may still have the gasoline that they bought earlier in the fall before the gas tax reduction went into effect. So they're passing that cost along to the consumer. But bottom line is, gas stations can set the price wherever they are,” Lambert said.

While Lambert says it’s difficult to predict when, or how much, relief drivers will see, customers say they want one thing: lower gas prices.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.