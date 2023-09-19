Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive COVID-19 after mistaking it for 'mild head cold'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after believing he had a "mild head cold."

DeWine began experiencing mild cold symptoms Monday and, believing he had a mild head cold, proceeded with his work day Tuesday, according to a news release from the governor's office.

His symptoms worsened Tuesday, which led his doctor to advise he take a COVID-19 test, which was positive.

DeWine reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test late Tuesday afternoon. According to the news release, he is currently resting at home.

"The current strain of Covid-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold," the release states.

Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.

This isn't the first time DeWine has gotten COVID. He was diagnosed with the disease in April 2022 and received a monoclonal antibody treatment in response to the positive test and symptoms.

DeWine had a false positive test in August 2020, missing a campaign stop from former president Donald Trump. At that time, DeWine did not have symptoms and later tested negative. The governor was also exposed to the virus in November and December 2021, isolating from in-person events and continuing to test negative through both instances.

