Ohio House OKs 2% income tax cut as part of $75B budget bill

Posted at 8:06 PM, Apr 21, 2021
COLUMBUS — A $75 billion state budget containing a 2% personal income tax cut and an overhaul of the state's school-funding system cleared the Ohio House 70-27 Wednesday.

The spending blueprint lays out spending for state programs for the two years beginning July 1.

It must next clear the Ohio Senate, where hearings have already begun.

The income tax cut would cost the state $380 million in tax revenue over the biennium.

Majority Republicans characterized it as an important benefit for Ohioans economically strapped by the past year's global pandemic.

House Democrats largely opposed the bill, arguing its funding priorities were misplaced.

