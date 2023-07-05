Watch Now
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence

Paul Vernon/AP
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl, who at 10 had to travel to Indiana for an abortion, enters Franklin County common pleas court in Columbus, Ohio, for his bond hearing, July 28, 2022. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Fuentes pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced to life in prison but, as part of his plea deal, will be eligible to seek probation after serving 25 to 30 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
(AP) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl, who had to travel out of state for an abortion, has pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gerson Fuentes entered his pleas Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison. But as part of his plea deal, he's eligible to seek probation after serving 25 to 30 years.

The girl turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that became a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure.

The case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions.

Some 25 states banned the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last year.

