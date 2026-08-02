Ohio Rep. Kaptur treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a car accident in Toledo

(AP) — Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a car accident in Toledo on Sunday morning, her office said Sunday.

Kaptur, 80, was a passenger in a vehicle headed to a church service “when the car she was traveling in was struck,” the statement from her office said. The statement said she is “active, alert,” and “looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon.”

The House is on its summer recess, so she was not expected in Washington this week.

Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history, is in a rematch for her closely watched seat against former state Rep. Derek Merrin. In 2024, she won by just more than the 0.5% margin that would have triggered an automatic recount, with a libertarian candidate snagging about 4% of the vote.

Her office said first responders from the Toledo police and fire departments arrived promptly on the scene and had “medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash.” The statement said, “we look forward to any additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident.”

The Office Of Congresswoman Kaptur sent News 5 the following statement regarding the crash:

"This morning Congresswoman Kaptur was a passenger in a vehicle on her way to a church service when the car she was traveling in was struck. She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident. Congresswoman Kaptur is thankful for the quick actions of first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who arrived promptly on scene, and the medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash.



She expressed her deep gratitude to the hundreds of constituents who have reached out and looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon."

The Toledo Police Department’s traffic division did not immediately respond to an AP query.