Ohio Senate OKs bill to expand medical marijuana program

Ohio is starting to regulate the use of Delta-8 THC in its medical marijuana plants while Delta-8 remains largely unregulated for sale elsewhere.
Posted at 9:06 PM, Dec 15, 2021
COLUMBUS — More Ohio dispensaries could sell medical marijuana, cultivators could grow more of it, and more conditions would qualify for using it under legislation passed Wednesday by the Republican-led state Senate.

Physicians could recommend marijuana to treat any medical condition if they conclude a patient would “reasonably be expected” to find relief or benefit.

Regulation of dispensaries would move from the pharmacy board to a new Division of Marijuana Control in the Commerce Department.

Physician and Republican Rep. Steve Huffman says the changes he proposed are aimed at improving the program developed since Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

The proposal now moves to the House.

