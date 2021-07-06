Ohio State Highway Patrol makes more than 500 arrests for impaired driving during July 4 weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released its statistics on traffic crashes, arrests and incidents over the July 4 holiday weekend, reporting more than 500 arrests for impaired driving and 15 fatal crashes across the state.

Between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5, state police say 16 people in Ohio died in 15 crashes. Of those crashes, impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five. Troopers responded to a total of 534 crashes and provided assistance to more than 2,700 motorists.

Over the holiday weekend, troopers made 536 arrests for impaired driving across the state and 368 arrests for drug-related charges.

Enforcement over the July 4 holiday weekend was up 132.2% compared to last year's statistics. OVIs, suspended licenses and failure to wear a seat belt each increased compared to last year's numbers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol



Compared to 2020, fatal crashes were down. Last year, troopers reported 25 deaths in 24 crashes, 17 of which involved alcohol and/or drugs.

In Cuyahoga County, troopers reported 1,012 incidents over the holiday weekend. Troopers reported 964 incidents in Portage County, 941 incidents in Trumbull County and 837 incidents in Summit County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Most of Northeast Ohio—Lorain, Cuyahoga, Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Summit, Stark and Holmes counties—resides within OSHP's District 3. In that district, there were 64 crashes, 87 OVIs, 136 driving under suspensions, 51 distracted driving incidents and 762 seat belt enforcements.

Erie, Huron, Richland and Sandusky counties reside in OSHP's District 2. In that district, there were 53 crashes, 51 OVIs, 114 driving under suspensions, 56 distracted driving incidents and 334 seat belt enforcements.

OSHP's District 4, which includes Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull counties, saw 91 crashes, 44 OVIs, 96 driving under suspensions, 22 distracted driving incidents and 399 seat belt enforcements.

Tuscarawas and Carroll counties reside in OSHP's District 7, which reported 65 crashes, 43 OVIs, 107 driving under suspensions, 24 distracted driving incidents and 352 seat belt enforcements.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

