Ohio Supreme Court rejects new GOP-drawn congressional map.

Ohio Supreme Court.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 14, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try.

The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission, which was already reconstituting to re-draw legislative maps rejected earlier this week.

The court's majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans.

Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that set up a new system to avoid gerrymandering.

Voting-rights and Democratic groups challenged the map as “unduly” favoring one party, a constitutional violation.

Republicans had defended the map as “highly competitive.”

