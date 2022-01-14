Ohio Supreme Court rejects new GOP-drawn congressional map.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try.

The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission, which was already reconstituting to re-draw legislative maps rejected earlier this week.

DECISION: The Supreme Court invalidated the Ohio General Assembly bill that reapportioned Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts, because the resulting congressional-district map violated the partisan gerrymandering prohibitions contained in the Ohio Constitution. https://t.co/ex3mwiqfcn pic.twitter.com/v0U0yhDPKn — Ohio Supreme Court (@OHSupremeCourt) January 14, 2022

The court's majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans.

Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that set up a new system to avoid gerrymandering.

Voting-rights and Democratic groups challenged the map as “unduly” favoring one party, a constitutional violation.

Republicans had defended the map as “highly competitive.”

