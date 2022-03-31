Ohio veteran killed during World War II identified

TIFFIN, Ohio — A veteran killed during World War II from Ohio has been accounted for.

William Groh, from Tiffin, was identified on July 9, 2021.

In November 1944, then-22-year-old Groh was assigned to Company F, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

His unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive in Germany when he was reported wounded in action on Nov. 13.

Nov. 13, 1944 was the last day his unit saw him and he was presumed dead on Nov. 14, 1945.

When the war ended, the American Graves Registration Command went to Europe to find missing and recover missing Americans.

They conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950 but were unable to recover or identify Groh’s remains.

He was declared non-recoverable in September 1951.

In April 2019, remains that possibly belonged to Groh were dug up from the Ardennes American Cemetery and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory in Nebraska to be examined and identified.

To identify Groh’s remains, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

Groh’s name is listed on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hombourg, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Groh will be buried in Phoenix.